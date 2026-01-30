'Asking A Dangerous Question': Donald Trump's Quirky Response To Query On Life Without Melania | VIDEO

First Lady Melania Trump arrives alongside President Donald J. Trump at the red-carpet premiere of her documentary, Melania, at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. | X/@kencen

US President Donald Trump made light-hearted yet warm remarks about First Lady Melania Trump during an interview on January 30, 2026, at the premiere of a documentary centred on her life and role in the White House.

‘Very Smart, Very Measured’: Trump on Melania’s Influence

While speaking to reporters, Trump was asked whether he would be “the man he is today” had he not met his wife. Reacting with humour, the President quipped, “He’s asking me a very dangerous question,” drawing laughter before going on to praise Melania.

“I think she’s really been a great help. She’s done a great job very respected, very smart, very measured,” Trump said, adding that she remains calm and composed even in moments when he admits he is “not so measured.”

Documentary Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at FLOTUS

The documentary, titled Melania, is a 2026 American feature-length film that provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the First Lady during the approximately 20 days leading up to President Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The film highlights Melania Trump’s role in overseeing inauguration planning, navigating the White House transition, coordinating her family’s move back to Washington, DC, and returning to public life as First Lady. It features exclusive footage of key meetings, private conversations and previously unseen settings, offering insight into her perspective on resuming one of the world’s most influential roles.