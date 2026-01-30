US President Donald Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On Canada-Made Jets, Citing Gulfstream Certification Dispute

US President Donald Trump | X @StateDept

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced plans to decertify all Canada-made aircraft and warned of imposing a 50 per cent tariff on such planes until American-made Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada, signalling a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump specified that the move would include Bombardier's Global Express business jet, produced in Quebec. "Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump wrote. "If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America."

The warning marked another sharp turn in US-Canada relations following a series of trade and policy disputes since Trump returned to office last year.

Just hours earlier, CNN reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Trump to "respect Canadian sovereignty" following reports of meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials, adding to the growing diplomatic strain.

Against this backdrop, Trump has also repeatedly threatened broader trade action. Days earlier, he warned that he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canada, the US's second-largest trading partner, should Ottawa proceed with a trade agreement with China.

Trump's Stern Warning To Canada Over Ties With China

Reiterating that stance on Saturday, Trump issued a fresh warning to Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney against pursuing economic agreements with Beijing, again threatening steep trade penalties if Ottawa moves ahead.

Referring to Carney as "Governor," Trump said the United States would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods should Canada deepen trade ties with China. In another Truth Social post, he wrote, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

Escalating his criticism further, Trump added, "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump Accuses Canada Of Opposing Golden Dome

Trump also accused Canada of opposing his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system over Greenland while expanding economic engagement with China. "Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada," he wrote, adding, "Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

These remarks followed Carney's recent visit to Beijing aimed at reviving economic cooperation with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner after the United States. During the visit, Carney also criticised US and Western policies while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The China trip resulted in an understanding to lower tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural exports and introduce quotas on Chinese electric vehicles entering the Canadian market, with the framework also potentially opening the door to increased Chinese investment in Canada.

Marking the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade, the talks were described by both sides as reflecting a changing global environment, with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping welcoming what he termed a "turnaround" in bilateral relations.

Speaking earlier about the agreement, Carney appeared to allude to ongoing trade frictions with Washington, describing Canada's engagement with China as more "predictable" and characterising discussions with Beijing as "realistic and respectful."

