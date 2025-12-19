Epstein Latest Photos Go Viral: Microsoft's Bill Gates Seen With Several Girls, Google's Sergey Brin Visited Estate As Well

Epstein Latest Photos Go Viral: Microsoft's Bill Gates Seen With Several Girls, Google's Sergey Brin Reportedly Visited Estate As Well | X

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Google co-founder Sergey Brin are in the headlines, but for the wrong reason this time. They are part of the newly released photographs from the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting the convicted sex offender's extensive ties to Silicon Valley's elite.

The images, part of a batch of around 70 pictures made public by Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee , show the two tech billionaires in social settings with Epstein and others. Gates is seen standing next to a woman, whose face has been redacted. No unlawful activity is depicted or alleged against Gates or Brin in these undated photos.

While proper due dilingence needs to be done to understand the authenticity of these photos, netizens are reacting expressively. One user said, "Bill Gates is Founder of Microsoft. He runs a Philanthropist Programme. Once, He called India a “kind of laboratory to try things” Today, his photos with woman has been released through Epstein Files taken at private island “Little St. James. It tells us one thing, 95 percent people are doing philanthropy to cover up their crimes," one user said.

Latest release includes tech billionaires

Among the images are photos of Gates seen alongside several yound girls, and Brin in group settings. The appearance of Gates and Brin has fuelled much of the public fascination with this latest disclosure.

The batch also includes former YouTube chief executive Salar Kamangar, public intellectual Noam Chomsky (seated with Epstein, possibly on an aircraft), filmmaker Woody Allen, political strategist Steve Bannon, and New York Times columnist David Brooks. Additional names from reports encompass figures like former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak and billionaire Thomas Pritzker.

As of now, neither Gates nor Brin has commented on the latest images.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier and convicted sex offender who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was accused of running a vast network that exploited and abused underage girls, often luring them with promises of opportunity.

Epstein's connections to powerful figures in politics, business, entertainment, and academia have long fuelled public intrigue and conspiracy theories, particularly after his death was ruled a suicide amid questions about his jail conditions.

Previous document unsealing, including flight logs to his private island and court filings from a defamation case involving Ghislaine Maxwell (his associate, later convicted), revealed associations with numerous high-profile individuals, though many denied knowledge of his crimes.

Some photos in the batch feature disturbing elements, such as close-ups annotated with quotes from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita, a novel often linked to Epstein's crimes, though these do not involve the tech leaders.