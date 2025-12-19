20 Big Predictions For India In 2026: Rehiring After AI Layoffs, Return Of Remote Working, AI Revives Movies, & More

It is the end of 2025, and Linkedin has released its annual list of '20 big ideas that will define India in 2026'. While AI remains at the forefront for most of these ideas, some of them are also remote working culture making a comeback, women's wellness taking front and centre stage once again. Employees that have bared the brunt of AI-led layoffs are in for some good news. According to LinkedIn, some of the laid off employees may return back to their organisations in what LinkedIn is terming a 'boomerang' move.

LinkedIn has outlined key trends expected to influence the country's economy, society and technology in the coming year. We've listed all of the 20 big ideas that will define India in 2026 below:

1. Solo founders lead unicorn surge

Start-ups achieving billion-dollar valuations with just one founder or operator will become common. Traditional large teams and heavy funding may give way to leaner models by 2026.

2. Rehiring after AI layoffs

Firms that cut jobs for automation will bring back workers for roles needing human trust. Recent surveys show many employers already regret AI-driven redundancies.

3. Remote talent becomes top export

Indian tech professionals will meet growing demand in MENA, Southeast Asia and beyond. This positions remote skills as a leading export category.

4. AI revives cinema legends

Advanced AI will enable filmmakers to digitally recreate iconic actors for new roles. The technology offers faster and cheaper alternatives to traditional CGI methods.

5. AI joins performance reviews

Hybrid human-AI panels will assess employee performance in workplaces. What once seemed futuristic is set to become standard practice.

6. AI adoption sparks new burnout

Rapid integration of AI tools will lead to a distinct form of fatigue. As chatbots extend daily workflows, "AI burnout" will emerge as a concern.

7. Health kiosks become digital clinics

Self-service booths will conduct diagnostics, connect to doctors and dispense medicines. AI-powered units will evolve from basic testing to full consultations.

8. Heatwaves to mark return of remote working

Extreme temperatures will disrupt return-to-office mandates in affected regions. Climate change threatens to reverse recent workplace policy shifts.

9. Rise of the multipolar currency System

The dominance of the US dollar in trade will decline as rupee-based settlements grow in bilateral deals. This shift promises lower costs and reduced risks from currency fluctuations.

10. Senior living drives real estate boom

India's ageing population will fuel demand for retirement homes and specialised care facilities. Declining birth rates signal a major expansion in senior-focused housing options.

11. Interactive television gains ground

Viewers will soon engage directly with shows, asking questions and receiving real-time explanations. This "active dialogue" will transform passive watching into interactive experiences.

12. Focus sharpens on women's health

Long-neglected areas like childbirth risks and misdiagnosis will receive greater attention. Women currently spend 25% more of their lives in poor health than men.

13. Fashion evolves beyond comfort

Gen Z's preference for experimental, self-expressive clothing will drive the next wave. Ready-to-wear styles blending comfort and bold statements will dominate trends.

14. Stadiums turn smart for fans

Cricket venues will offer real-time navigation, stats and quick deliveries via apps. Seamless digital integration will enhance the match-day experience from entry.

15. Greenhouses power next farming revolution

Climate threats risking 25% of crop yields will push agriculture indoors. Controlled-environment farming emerges as a solution to flood and weather challenges.

16. Foreign universities expand in India

Overseas institutions will establish local campuses, making global degrees accessible beyond metros. This aligns with policies to decentralise higher education.

17. Mental health enters earnings reports

Companies will track employee well-being alongside financial metrics. Initiatives like meditation spaces pave the way for formal mental health reporting.

18. Food drives travel decisions

Culinary experiences will become the main reason for trips among Indian travellers. Nearly half already prioritise food when planning journeys abroad.

19. Coffee shifts to luxury status

Rising prices from climate and supply issues will make daily takeaway cups less affordable. The morning brew may move from routine to occasional treat.

20. Personalised wellness programmes grow

AI-driven plans will replace generic employee health initiatives. Tailored support addresses rising risks like stress and hypertension.