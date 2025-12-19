 India Ranks Third Globally In Startup Funding As Tech Firms Raise $10.5 Billion In 2025 Despite Overall Slowdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Ranks Third Globally In Startup Funding As Tech Firms Raise $10.5 Billion In 2025 Despite Overall Slowdown

India Ranks Third Globally In Startup Funding As Tech Firms Raise $10.5 Billion In 2025 Despite Overall Slowdown

The report from market research firm Tracxn said that the achievement is notable despite a 17 per cent decline from $12.7 billion in 2024 and a 4 per cent drop compared to $11 billion raised in 2023. India ranked behind only the US and the UK, according to the report, as the tech ecosystem recorded 14 funding rounds of over $100 million, compared to 19 rounds in 2024.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
India’s tech startups raised $10.5 billion in 2025, ranking the country third globally in terms of funding ahead of China and Germany, a report said on Thursday. | IANS

New Delhi: India’s tech startups raised $10.5 billion in 2025, ranking the country third globally in terms of funding ahead of China and Germany, a report said on Thursday.

The report from market research firm Tracxn said that the achievement is notable despite a 17 per cent decline from $12.7 billion in 2024 and a 4 per cent drop compared to $11 billion raised in 2023.

India ranked behind only the US and the UK, according to the report, as the tech ecosystem recorded 14 funding rounds of over $100 million, compared to 19 rounds in 2024.

Large deals were driven primarily by the Transportation and Logistics Tech, Environment Tech, and Auto Tech sectors, with companies raising notable capital.

FPJ Shorts
Allahabad High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Special Voter Revision For UP Panchayat Polls
Allahabad High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Special Voter Revision For UP Panchayat Polls
Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi Govt To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms As Education Minister Ashish Sood Unveils Clean Air Plan
Delhi Govt To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms As Education Minister Ashish Sood Unveils Clean Air Plan
SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here

Further, India’s tech sector saw early‑stage funding rise to $3.9 billion, up 7 per cent year‑on‑year. Late‑stage funding fell to $5.5 billion, after easing 26 per cent from 2024 levels, while seed‑stage funding moderated to $1.1 billion.

“India’s tech ecosystem continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals and global relevance. While capital deployment has become more disciplined, the sustained momentum in early-stage funding, rising IPO activity, and steady unicorn creation highlight a maturing ecosystem that is increasingly focused on building scalable, high-quality businesses," said Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn.

Read Also
Indian Researchers Use AI-Based Model To Decode How Deadly H5N1 Bird Flu Can Spill Over From Birds...
article-image

“The growth in exits and continued investor interest across core sectors such as enterprise applications, retail, and fintech reinforce India’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive startup markets,” Singh added.

Women co‑founded startups attracted $1 billion in funding, while retail and enterprise applications emerged as the top-funded sectors, driven by brand-led execution, strong consumer demand, and enterprise adoption. In 2025, five unicorns were created -- up from two in 2023, the report noted.

City-wise, Bengaluru accounted for 32 per cent of total funding, maintaining its position as India’s leading startup hub, followed by Mumbai with 18 per cent of total funding.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI To Create New Job Opportunities as Over 8.6 Lakh Candidates Trained In Emerging Technologies,...

AI To Create New Job Opportunities as Over 8.6 Lakh Candidates Trained In Emerging Technologies,...

India Ranks Third Globally In Startup Funding As Tech Firms Raise $10.5 Billion In 2025 Despite...

India Ranks Third Globally In Startup Funding As Tech Firms Raise $10.5 Billion In 2025 Despite...

Indian Researchers Use AI-Based Model To Decode How Deadly H5N1 Bird Flu Can Spill Over From Birds...

Indian Researchers Use AI-Based Model To Decode How Deadly H5N1 Bird Flu Can Spill Over From Birds...

ChatGPT App Store Unveiled: Here's What It Means For Users & Developers

ChatGPT App Store Unveiled: Here's What It Means For Users & Developers

Krafton, Naver, & Mirae Asset Launch ₹6,000 Crore Unicorn Growth Fund For Indian Startups

Krafton, Naver, & Mirae Asset Launch ₹6,000 Crore Unicorn Growth Fund For Indian Startups