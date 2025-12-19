 AI To Create New Job Opportunities as Over 8.6 Lakh Candidates Trained In Emerging Technologies, Parliament Informed
Artificial Intelligence (AI) may result in job creation in various streams like data science and data curation and so far, 8.65 lakh candidates have enrolled/trained in various courses, including 3.20 lakh candidates in AI/Big Data Analytics technologies, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence | DALL·E-generated

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ a programme for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT manpower for employability in 10 new/emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

“Under this programme so far, 18.56 Lakh+ candidates have signed up on the Future Skills PRIME Portal, out of which, 3.37 Lakhs+ candidates have completed their course,” said Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, in Rajya Sabha.

As per a recent Nasscom report titled “Advancing India’s AI skills”, the AI talent in India is expected to grow from 6 lakh–6.5 lakh professionals to more than 12.50 lakh professionals by the year 2027, at a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The minister further stated that under the Scheme of Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence implemented by MeitY in partnership with Nasscom, startups are supported for developing AI based tools and applications that are of use for manufacturing companies.

“Several such solutions have been deployed by companies in the manufacturing sector. Besides, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY in collaboration with its partners, has implemented ‘YUVAi: Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’- A National Programme for School Students with the objective of enabling school students from classes 8th to 12th with AI tech and social skills in an inclusive manner,” she mentioned.

The programme provides a platform for youth to learn and apply AI skills in eight thematic areas- Krishi, Aarogya, Shiksha, Paryavaran, Parivahan, Grameen Vikas, Smart Cities and Vidhi aur Nyaay.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is running the National Career Service (NCS) Portal which is a one-stop solution for providing career related services including information on jobs from private and government sectors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

