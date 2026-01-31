Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway

A disturbing video showing multiple men recklessly firing assault-style rifles on a crowded Texas highway during a fireworks display on New Year's Eve has led to the arrest of three suspects, Dallas police said.

The incident took place on the Margaret McDermott Bridge over Interstate 30, which had turned into an informal viewing spot for downtown Dallas fireworks, with heavy traffic and pedestrians present.

Videos released by police show at least two men openly firing AR-15–style rifles from the bridge, at times standing outside vehicles or leaning out of car windows. Fireworks explode in the background as gunshots ring out, creating a chaotic and dangerous scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although the shooters appear to be firing into the air rather than directly at people, police said the act posed a serious threat, especially in a dense urban area filled with vehicles and spectators.

More than 100 shell casings were later recovered from the bridge, underscoring the scale of the gunfire.

Dallas police ifdentified Anthony Acevedo, 20 and Jose Sanchez, both residents of Grand Prairie, as two of the men seen in the videos. Investigators said Alarcon Sanzhez had been arrested earlier the same day in a separate firearms-related case.

A third suspect, Anderson Derce Lara, 25, was also linked to the incident. Police said Lara is additionally connected to a separate road-rage shooting in November, during which he allegedly fired into a vehicle carrying three adults and three children.

Acevedo and Alarcon Sanchez have been charged with misdemeanor firearm offenses. Lara faces six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Acevedo was released on bond, while Alarcon Sanchez and Lara remain in custody on immigration detainers, police confirmed.