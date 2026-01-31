 Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway

Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway

A disturbing video shows suspects recklessly firing rifles on a packed Texas highway during a fireworks display, Dallas police said. The incident occurred on the Margaret McDermott Bridge, crowded with vehicles and spectators. Investigators linked the suspects to a separate road-rage shooting in which a family vehicle carrying children was fired upon. Police recovered over 100 shell casings.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

A disturbing video showing multiple men recklessly firing assault-style rifles on a crowded Texas highway during a fireworks display on New Year's Eve has led to the arrest of three suspects, Dallas police said.

The incident took place on the Margaret McDermott Bridge over Interstate 30, which had turned into an informal viewing spot for downtown Dallas fireworks, with heavy traffic and pedestrians present.

Videos released by police show at least two men openly firing AR-15–style rifles from the bridge, at times standing outside vehicles or leaning out of car windows. Fireworks explode in the background as gunshots ring out, creating a chaotic and dangerous scene.

Although the shooters appear to be firing into the air rather than directly at people, police said the act posed a serious threat, especially in a dense urban area filled with vehicles and spectators.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar's Widow, Sunetra, To Script History After Taking Oath As Maharashtra’s 1st Woman Deputy CM Today
Ajit Pawar's Widow, Sunetra, To Script History After Taking Oath As Maharashtra’s 1st Woman Deputy CM Today
Social Media Star Bilal Fadili's Wrestling-Style Tackle On KSI Steals Spotlight During Charity Match; Video
Social Media Star Bilal Fadili's Wrestling-Style Tackle On KSI Steals Spotlight During Charity Match; Video
Melania X (Twitter) Review: 'Straight Trash', 'Better Than Expected'; Donald Trump's Wife's Documentary Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Melania X (Twitter) Review: 'Straight Trash', 'Better Than Expected'; Donald Trump's Wife's Documentary Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Catherine O’Hara Death Cause: Late Actress Was Born With Rare Condition That Placed Her Heart On The Right Side
Catherine O’Hara Death Cause: Late Actress Was Born With Rare Condition That Placed Her Heart On The Right Side

More than 100 shell casings were later recovered from the bridge, underscoring the scale of the gunfire.

Dallas police ifdentified Anthony Acevedo, 20 and Jose Sanchez, both residents of Grand Prairie, as two of the men seen in the videos. Investigators said Alarcon Sanzhez had been arrested earlier the same day in a separate firearms-related case.

A third suspect, Anderson Derce Lara, 25, was also linked to the incident. Police said Lara is additionally connected to a separate road-rage shooting in November, during which he allegedly fired into a vehicle carrying three adults and three children.

Acevedo and Alarcon Sanchez have been charged with misdemeanor firearm offenses. Lara faces six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read Also
US: At Least 5 People Killed As Mexican Navy Plane On Medical Mission Crashes Near Texas Coast;...
article-image

Acevedo was released on bond, while Alarcon Sanchez and Lara remain in custody on immigration detainers, police confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway
Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway
Congo Tragedy: Over 200 Feared Dead After Coltan Mine Collapse In Rubaya; Video
Congo Tragedy: Over 200 Feared Dead After Coltan Mine Collapse In Rubaya; Video
Epstein Files: 2000 Videos Including Pornography, 180k Images Released As Justice Department Makes 3...
Epstein Files: 2000 Videos Including Pornography, 180k Images Released As Justice Department Makes 3...
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed
Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman