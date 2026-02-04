Top 10 Most Popular Actor Week 5 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Continues To Beat YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla & KSBKBT 2's Smriti Irani

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Week 5 |

The weekly buzz report of Hindi television actors is here. So, who's leading the charts this week? Are Naagin 7 lead stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul still holding on to the top spots? Let's take a look at the Week 5 buzz report.

Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has once again topped the popularity chart in Week 5, surpassing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla. The YRKKH star, who had frequently secured the top position, has now slipped to second place.

Claiming the third spot on the list is Naagin 7 actor Namik Paul, while Smriti Irani has dropped to fourth position. Rounding off the Top 5 is Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit continues to charm audiences and has maintained his position at number six. Meanwhile, Seher lead actor Parth Samthaan remains strong at seventh place. The eighth spot is held by Sharad Kelkar, followed by Laughter Chefs 3 star Tejasswi Prakash at ninth, and Mannat actress Ayesha Singh completing the Top 10 in tenth position.

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 5 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Namik Paul

4. Smriti Irani

5. Rupali Ganguly

6. Rohit Purohit

7. Parth Samthaan

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Tejasswi Prakash

10. Ayesha Singh

Talking about the TRP report, Naagin 7 continues to top the TRP chart in Week 3. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has further slipped down to the second spot and Anupamaa on the third. Tum Se Tum Tak saw a rise in the popularity, holding the fourth position in the TRP chart list. The Top 5 position is then closed by Vasudha in Week 3 TRP chart list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has once again not managed to be in the Top 5 and stay on the No. 9 position in the TRP report of Week 3. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan held the 6th position, Udne Ki Aasha on 7th, Laughter Chefs 3 on 8th and later Jagadhatri on he 10th spot.