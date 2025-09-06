Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for the second Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan will grill the housemates for all the wrongdoings they committed over the past week, while also praising some. In the upcoming Saturday, September 6 episode, actress Kunickaa Sadanand will get a surprise as her son, Ayaan Lall, will appear as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar to meet and support her.

Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her

In a new promo, Ayaan appeared on the sets of Bigg Boss 19 and greeted Salman Khan, leaving Kunickaa visibly shocked and overwhelmed with emotions. Ayaan was also seen getting emotional, breaking down in tears upon seeing his mother inside the house.

Ayaan was heard saying, "I love you so much, Mumma. You are killing it—poora Hindustan aapko dekh raha hai. The kinnar samaj you helped as a lawyer, they are calling me. I am the luckiest man in this world. Now live for yourself, Mumma."

Kunickaa Sadanand has two sons, Ayaan Lall and Arihant.

Ayaan Lall's Father's Day Shoutout To Kunickaa Sadanand

Earlier this year, on June 21, Father's Day, Ayaan shared a heartfelt video for his single mother, Kunickaa, expressing his gratitude for her unwavering love and support.

Sharing the video, Ayaan wrote, “How did she do it all by herself? To keep her whole life to the side and say, 'Okay, I will do this. As difficult as it gets, as much as people don’t understand it. I will do it.' I think this is why my standards in love are so high, I think this is why when I give to someone I expect nothing in return. It’s the only way I know since I was a child. I love you so much. Thank you maa for making me who I am”.

On the work front, Ayaan appeared in Salman Khan's Sikandar, playing the role of Anjini Dhawan's boyfriend.