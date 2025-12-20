'Dhurandhar Is Built Like A Man...': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hails Ranveer Singh's Film For Carrying 'Masculine Spine', Aditya Dhar REACTS

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised the recently released film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Set to cross Rs 500 crore at the box office, the filmmaker lauded Dhurandhar for its 'dominance and fierceness.'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hails Dhurandhar

Taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter), Sandeep wrote on Saturday, December 20, "DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top."

Praising the cast, Vanga added, "#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices"

Aditya Dhar Reacts

Responding, Aditya Dhar thanked Vanga, saying he has always 'admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema.' The filmmaker wrote, "Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction—your words give that journey its quiet validation."

"Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong. Two filmmakers, different paths—yet walking as brothers toward a stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country. Cinema remembers the brave, not the agreeable," added Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The film has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.