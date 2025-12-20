'Lyari Ko Terrorist Hub Dikhane...': Pak Politician Nabil Gabol SLAMS Dhurandhar, Says Rakesh Bedi Didn't Portray His 'Dabbang' Image Correctly

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol criticised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5. Expressing his disappointment, Gabol said that Rakesh Bedi failed to portray his 'dabbang' personality accurately in the film. He also alleged that the makers attempted to depict Lyari as a terrorist hub, which, according to him, is not true.

Nabil Gabol To Seek Global Ban On Dhurandhar?

While speaking to the media recently, Gabol was asked whether he would approach an international forum to seek a ban on Dhurandhar, which has been criticised by many in Pakistan for ‘tarnishing the country’s image’. In response, he denied the possibility, stating that he does not have the money to pursue a ban on the film.

Reporter: Dhurandhar ko ban karne ke liye International Community jayenge?



Nabil Gabol Says Rakesh Bedi Didn't Portray His 'Dabbang' Image Correctly

The politician added, "Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya."

'Inhone Koshish Kari Lyari Ko Terrorist Hub Dikhane Ki'

Gabol was born in Lyari, stated how hometown had been depicted in a negative manner in the film. "Inhone koshish kari hai Lyari ko terrorist hub dikhane ki, Lyari koi terrorist hub nahi hai. Agar inka koi agent aa jata toh woh zinda-salammat Lyari se nahi jata. (They have tried to show Lyari as a terrorist hub, which it is not. And if there agent had been there, he would not have gone back alive from Lyari)."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.