 Frames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFrames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul

Frames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul

Frames Film Festival 2025’s pre-event MEHFILM brought students, volunteers and faculty together at SIES Nerul through dance performances and a film screening. The event fostered teamwork, camaraderie and reflected the festival’s theme ‘KIRDAAR’, highlighting collective participation.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Students and volunteers participate in MEHFILM, the pre-event of Frames Film Festival 2025, at SIES College, Nerul | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19: Ahead of its flagship celebrations, the Frames Film Festival 2025 organised MEHFILM, a vibrant pre-event aimed at fostering unity and collaboration among students, volunteers and faculty at SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Nerul.

Held at the college quadrangle, the event brought together members from various committees in an informal yet purposeful setting, reinforcing the collective ethos of the festival.

High-Energy Community Dance Performances

The first segment of MEHFILM, held on December 16, featured a high-energy community dance programme, where all twelve committees came together in six Bollywood-themed performances.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Students and volunteers participate in MEHFILM, the pre-event of Frames Film Festival 2025, at SIES College, Nerul

Students and volunteers participate in MEHFILM, the pre-event of Frames Film Festival 2025, at SIES College, Nerul | File Photo

The coordinated choreography and spirited execution reflected the strong camaraderie developed during the festival preparations. The atmosphere in the quadrangle was electric, with the audience responding enthusiastically to each performance.

Festival Chairperson Highlights Teamwork

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Dandekar, Chairperson of Frames Film Festival 2025, said, “MEHFILM is not just a pre-event but a reminder that Frames is built on teamwork. Every volunteer and committee member plays a vital role in bringing this festival to life.”

Focus on Collaboration and Skill-Building

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Mithun Pillai, Head of BAMMC, remarked, “Events like MEHFILM go beyond entertainment. They strengthen bonds, build confidence, and prepare students to work collectively—an essential skill in media and filmmaking.”

Special Performance by Cores and Committee Heads

The dance segment culminated with a special performance by the Cores and Heads of Committees, which received loud applause for its synchronisation and stage presence, emerging as one of the evening’s standout moments.

Film Screening Offers Relaxed Conclusion

At around 6.10 pm, the event transitioned into a film screening of the Bollywood horror-comedy Stree (2018). The screening offered students and volunteers a chance to unwind together, with shared laughter and reactions highlighting cinema’s power to connect audiences. The screening continued until 8.30 pm, concluding the event on a relaxed and cheerful note.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Protest Targets Sunburn Festival Over Drugs, Obscenity And Safety Concerns
article-image

Reflecting the Theme ‘KIRDAAR’

MEHFILM strongly reflected the theme of the 23rd edition of Frames Film Festival – “KIRDAAR”, emphasising that every individual contributes to a larger narrative. By encouraging interaction beyond formal roles, the pre-event strengthened interpersonal connections and reinforced a sense of belonging among the participants.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon

Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case

Frames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul

Frames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul

Mumbai News: Senior Citizens’ Groups Warn Of NOTA Surge If Demands Ignored In Civic Polls

Mumbai News: Senior Citizens’ Groups Warn Of NOTA Surge If Demands Ignored In Civic Polls

Mumbai News: Oshiwara Cyber Cell Recovers ₹98,000 Lost By Actor Gajendra Chauhan In Fake D-Mart...

Mumbai News: Oshiwara Cyber Cell Recovers ₹98,000 Lost By Actor Gajendra Chauhan In Fake D-Mart...