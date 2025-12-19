Frames Film Festival 2025 Pre-Event ‘MEHFILM’ Celebrates Unity And Collaboration At SIES Nerul

Students and volunteers participate in MEHFILM, the pre-event of Frames Film Festival 2025, at SIES College, Nerul | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19: Ahead of its flagship celebrations, the Frames Film Festival 2025 organised MEHFILM, a vibrant pre-event aimed at fostering unity and collaboration among students, volunteers and faculty at SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Nerul.

Held at the college quadrangle, the event brought together members from various committees in an informal yet purposeful setting, reinforcing the collective ethos of the festival.

High-Energy Community Dance Performances

The first segment of MEHFILM, held on December 16, featured a high-energy community dance programme, where all twelve committees came together in six Bollywood-themed performances.

The coordinated choreography and spirited execution reflected the strong camaraderie developed during the festival preparations. The atmosphere in the quadrangle was electric, with the audience responding enthusiastically to each performance.

Festival Chairperson Highlights Teamwork

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Dandekar, Chairperson of Frames Film Festival 2025, said, “MEHFILM is not just a pre-event but a reminder that Frames is built on teamwork. Every volunteer and committee member plays a vital role in bringing this festival to life.”

Focus on Collaboration and Skill-Building

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Mithun Pillai, Head of BAMMC, remarked, “Events like MEHFILM go beyond entertainment. They strengthen bonds, build confidence, and prepare students to work collectively—an essential skill in media and filmmaking.”

Special Performance by Cores and Committee Heads

The dance segment culminated with a special performance by the Cores and Heads of Committees, which received loud applause for its synchronisation and stage presence, emerging as one of the evening’s standout moments.

Film Screening Offers Relaxed Conclusion

At around 6.10 pm, the event transitioned into a film screening of the Bollywood horror-comedy Stree (2018). The screening offered students and volunteers a chance to unwind together, with shared laughter and reactions highlighting cinema’s power to connect audiences. The screening continued until 8.30 pm, concluding the event on a relaxed and cheerful note.

Reflecting the Theme ‘KIRDAAR’

MEHFILM strongly reflected the theme of the 23rd edition of Frames Film Festival – “KIRDAAR”, emphasising that every individual contributes to a larger narrative. By encouraging interaction beyond formal roles, the pre-event strengthened interpersonal connections and reinforced a sense of belonging among the participants.

