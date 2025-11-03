Sunita Ahuja REACTS To Govinda's Extra-Marital Affair With 30-Year-Old Marathi Actress: 'Yeh Sab Umar Nahi Hai Karneka...'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently responded to her husband's alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress after several reports claimed that the alleged affaor had caused problems between the two and led to their separation. However, the couple put all divorce rumours to rest when they hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together at their Mumbai home earlier this year.

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Extra-Marital Affair With Marathi Actress

During a podcast with Paras S Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita addressed the rumours surrounding her marriage with Govinda and his alleged affair, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress."

Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Must Focus On Their Kids' Careers

Furthermore, Sunita added, "Yeh sab umar nahi hai karneka, ab Govinda ko sochna chaiye apni beti ko settle karni, Yash ka career hai. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie."

Sunita also said that if such things turn out to be true in the future, she would openly tell the media the truth and wouldn’t lie just because he is her husband, adding that she would even ask Govinda’s fans to suggest what she should do in such a situation.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The actor was 24 years old at the time, while Sunita was 18.

The duo kept their marriage a secret until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. The couple later welcomed their son, Yashvardhan.