Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel, revealing that she had lost her expensive solitaire engagement ring, which her husband had given her during their 1987 wedding. The video begins with Sunita panicking, explaining how she had searched for the ring all over the house but couldn’t find it. Later, she even calls her son, Yashvardan Ahuja, to ask if the ring might be in his room.

Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Expensive Engagement Ring

In the video, Sunita was heard saying, "Aaj mein itni tension me hoon na, meri engagement ka solitaire pata nahi maine kaha rakh diya. Main wahi doondh rahi hoon par mujhe maalum nahi pad raha hai. Sabka nazar waha par tha, itna mehenga tha..."

Check out the video:

Sunita Ahuja Visits Mumba Devi Temple To Pray For Ring's Return

Later, she shared that to find her ring, she planned to visit the iconic Mumba Devi Temple to seek blessings and pray for its return. However, Sunita eventually found her engagement ring in her bag, expressing gratitude and sharing that she discovered it immediately after praying.

"Mata ka darshan karte hi mujhe mera ring mere bag mein hi mil gaya!," said Ahuja.

In the video, the temple priest gifted her bangles and a chunni blessed by the Goddess, leaving her overjoyed. She added, "I was actually wishing for bangles from the Goddess, and she gave me exactly that! They even match my outfit and fit perfectly. It feels like the Goddess aligned it all for me."

Earlier this year, Sunita and Govinda's divorce rumours had resurfaced recently, with several reports claiming that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, the duo put these rumours to rest after making a joint appearance on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.