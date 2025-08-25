Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Claims Her Son Yashvardhan Is Doing A 'Better Film' Than Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara

Sunita Ahuja / Yashvardhan / Saiyaara Poster

We all know that Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, doesn't have a filter when she speaks. The star wife recently, in an interview, has claimed that her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is doing a better film than YRF's Saiyaara, which starred Ahaan Panday as the male lead.

During an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita was asked to react to fan comments. One commented read, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.”

To this, she reacted, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” However, she further revealed that she has not watched Saiyaara and she wishes good for all the kids.

Sunita said, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

Sunita Ahuja Praises Rasha Thadani

Yashvardhan shares a good friendship with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha. While talking about her, Sunita said, “Yash ke saath hai uska. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her. But Raveena ne mujhe phone ki thi, trial mein aane ke liye. Main Jaipur mein thi, Khatu Shyam. Main pooja kar rahi thi. Toh, I told her I couldn't come. But maine theatre mein jaake dekhi picture, achhi lagi mujhe. She's a sweet girl. Raveena ka bachpan yaad aata hai.”

Well, now we are surely looking forward to Yashvardhan's debut!

Sunita Ahuja-Govinda Divorce Rumours

Meanwhile, Sunita and Govinda's divorce once again made it to the headlines a couple of days ago. But, the actor's manager as well as Tina Ahuja denied the reports of the couple getting divorced.