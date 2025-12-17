 Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial Traffic & Bots' To Be The Reason
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna launched his YouTube channel just yesterday, but fans were left shocked when they visited it today and found that the channel had been terminated. The sudden disappearance has sparked widespread concern.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Gaurav Khanna | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna launched his YouTube channel on December 16, 2025. However, just a day after the channel went live and its first video was uploaded, both the video and the channel were terminated. The sudden takedown has sparked concern on social media, with many users questioning what exactly went wrong.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot on a thread titled, "What happened to Gaurav Khanna Official YouTube channel. Can't find it anymore (sic)." The post highlighted that Gaurav’s channel could no longer be found, and searching for the video displayed the message, "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated (sic)."

Soon after the account was taken down, users began speculating about the possible reasons behind the termination. One comment read, "It happened due to artificial traffic and bots... Likely because i have seen new accounts with more subs in a day than him so yes its artifcial and curated ... Youtube terminated his account (sic)." Another user wrote, "It happens when there is instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back (sic)."

What Was Gaurav Khanna's First YouTube Video About?

In his first YouTube video, Gaurav spoke about his journey and the months he spent inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. He also reflected on his career, discussing his roles in Anupamaa and Celebrity MasterChef. Addressing the situation, Gaurav stated in the video, "It happens when there is instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back."

Gaurav also uploaded a glimpse of the video on his Instagram aaccount with caption that started with "The surprise is here. From my heart to yours (sic)." We expect that the team will soon fix the issue.

