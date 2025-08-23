 Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Son Yashvardhan Performs Puja At Home Amid Their Divorce Reports; See PHOTO
Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image

Actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, revealed that he recently performed a puja at his home. Interestingly, the timing of the post has sparked buzz, as it comes amid reports of his mother, Sunita Ahuja, filing for divorce from Govinda after 34 years of marriage.

According to media reports, Sunita has sought separation citing grounds of 'adultery, cruelty, and desertion.' While speculation around the couple's personal life continues, Yashvardhan chose to share a serene glimpse of his day.

On his Instagram story on Friday (August 22), the young star kid mentioned that his pet dog too became part of the ritual. Captioning the moment, he wrote, "My lil boy joining us for pooja." Take a look at his post here:

Sunita and Govinda's divorce reports

According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce in December 2024.

Since June, Govinda and Sunita have been trying to resolve their issues through court-mandated counselling. While the actor's wife has been appearing in court in person, Govinda has been absent. At the time of filing this report, it was unclear whether he has been attending the counselling sessions virtually.

In February 2025, Govinda's lawyer, who was also the actor's family friend, had told India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce about six months ago, but the couple later resolved their differences and are now back together. The lawyer clearly stated that they are not getting divorced. He also said that they stay together.

Govinda has not reacted to the reports yet. However, Govinda's manager Shashi told Hindustan Times that no divorce is happening and that the couple is foccusing on their kids.

