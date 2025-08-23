Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?'

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Troll Asking Man To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4 in September, recently became the subject of a viral Instagram video where a content creator, Arya Kothari, asked DJ Arnav Barccha to name five actors who, according to him, should continue acting.

Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Man Asking Tiger Shroff To Quit Acting

The man placed Tiger in the second position, which caught the attention of Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who did not hold back from defending her son and slammed him in response. Ayesha commented, "And you are who exactly? (four laugh emojis)"

The list also featured Varun Dhawan in the third spot, Aditya Roy Kapur in the fourth, and Sidharth Malhotra in the fifth. Interestingly, while Arjun Kapoor topped the list, his name was not mentioned directly; instead, the viral background score from his new angry stare meme was played, making it evident that the reference was to him.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in her Hindi film debut. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is scheduled for theatrical release in September 5, 2025.

Tiger Shroff Filmography

Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon, which also marked her debut. He later went on to star in several films, including War, Heropanti 2, Baaghi, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

He was last seen in Singham Again, where he played the role of ACP Satya.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again featured Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.