 Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?'

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?'

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, hit back at a man named Arnav Barccha after he placed her son second in a viral Instagram ranking of actors who should continue acting. Slamming him, she commented, "And you are who exactly?" The list, curated in a video by Arya Kothari, also featured Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, and Arjun Kapoor.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Troll Asking Man To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who Exactly?' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4 in September, recently became the subject of a viral Instagram video where a content creator, Arya Kothari, asked DJ Arnav Barccha to name five actors who, according to him, should continue acting.

Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Man Asking Tiger Shroff To Quit Acting

The man placed Tiger in the second position, which caught the attention of Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who did not hold back from defending her son and slammed him in response. Ayesha commented, "And you are who exactly? (four laugh emojis)"

Read Also
Tiger Shroff Apologises To Fans For Delay In Baaghi 4 Trailer Release: 'I Am So Sorry But It's Worth...
article-image

The list also featured Varun Dhawan in the third spot, Aditya Roy Kapur in the fourth, and Sidharth Malhotra in the fifth. Interestingly, while Arjun Kapoor topped the list, his name was not mentioned directly; instead, the viral background score from his new angry stare meme was played, making it evident that the reference was to him.

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ Program In Lucknow On August 31
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ Program In Lucknow On August 31
CBI Coordinates Return Of Fugitive Sunil Kumar From Azerbaijan, Wanted By Jharkhand Police In Extortion Case
CBI Coordinates Return Of Fugitive Sunil Kumar From Azerbaijan, Wanted By Jharkhand Police In Extortion Case

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in her Hindi film debut. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is scheduled for theatrical release in September 5, 2025.

Read Also
Baaghi 4 Teaser: 'Animal Movie Spoof', Netizens Compare Tiger Shroff's Film With Ranbir Kapoor's...
article-image

Tiger Shroff Filmography

Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon, which also marked her debut. He later went on to star in several films, including War, Heropanti 2, Baaghi, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

He was last seen in Singham Again, where he played the role of ACP Satya.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again featured Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Must Be Facing A Lot Of Political Pressure': Pallavi Joshi On Saswata Chatterjee Speaking...

'They Must Be Facing A Lot Of Political Pressure': Pallavi Joshi On Saswata Chatterjee Speaking...

Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram, Is Ex-Girlfriend Isha Malviya The...

Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram, Is Ex-Girlfriend Isha Malviya The...

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who...

Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Claps Back At Man Asking Actor To Quit Acting: 'And You Are Who...

Watch: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Video From Sets As He Begins Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan &...

Watch: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Video From Sets As He Begins Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan &...

'2-3 Tunes Upar Niche Karke...': Netizens Feel Badli Si Hawa Hai From Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of...

'2-3 Tunes Upar Niche Karke...': Netizens Feel Badli Si Hawa Hai From Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of...