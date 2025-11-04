'He Grabbed My Right Hand...': Actress Shamim Akbar Alli Alleges Autorickshaw Driver Assaulted In Front Of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter In Mira Road

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shamim Akbar Alli, 32, has alleged that an autorickshaw driver from Mira Road assaulted her near her daughter's school. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, November 1, when the driver allegedly twisted her hand in front of her five-year-old child. She stated that after completing her workout at a gym in Kanakia, she took an autorickshaw, and around 2:45 pm, she asked the driver to stop near her daughter's school.

However, he allegedly became frustrated and began shouting. The police have registered her complaint, recorded her statement, and are currently tracing the accused driver.

Actress Shamim Akbar Alli Alleges Autorickshaw Driver Assaulted Her

She told Mid-Day, "The driver got frustrated and started abusing me, asking why I had stopped the rickshaw there. He demanded I pay the fare immediately because he was in a hurry. I quickly picked up my daughter and got back into the same rickshaw, asking him to drop us home."

Shamim Akbar Alli Says Autorickshaw Driver Grabbed Her Hand

Shamim stated that the situation escalated once they reached her society gate. Her daughter had asked for a short ride towards the Fountain area, and she told her that they would take another autorickshaw for that. However, the driver suddenly became aggressive.

"He turned around, grabbed my right hand, and twisted it while I was still inside the rickshaw with my daughter," she added.

Complaint Filed Against Autorickshaw Driver

Following the incident, Shamim registered a complaint at the Kashimira police station. The police have recorded her statement and noted the registration number of the rickshaw.

A police officer from Kashimira police station said, “An inquiry has been initiated, and efforts are underway to trace the accused driver.”