 'Waste Of Time, Worst Show!': Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto Event, ANGRY Fans Demand Refunds
Actress Madhuri Dixit is facing backlash after fans criticised her for arriving three hours late to her The Golden Diva of Bollywood tour event in Toronto, Canada, on November 2. Many demanded refunds, claiming she performed for only an hour. One user called it "a complete waste of time," while another said, "Worst show ever, full of lame talks."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is facing major backlash after several fans lashed out at her for arriving three hours late to an event in Toronto, Canada, on November 2, as part of her ongoing The Golden Diva of Bollywood tour. Fans expressed outrage and demanded refunds, claiming that, despite arriving late, Madhuri performed for only an hour, spending most of the time seated and dancing to her iconic songs for only 10-15 minutes, leaving the audience frustrated and many walking out of the venue.

Madhuri Dixit Slammed For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Canada Event

Several fans expressed their frustration in the comments section of an Instagram post by True Sound Live, the company promoting the show. Some slammed Madhuri for arriving late and not issuing an apology or informing the audience about the delay, while others labelled the evening a terrible experience and a complete waste of time, demanding refunds.

How Madhuri Dixit's Fans Reacted

One user commented that they had been waiting since 5 p.m. for Madhuri, sitting through performances by other artists while the audience grew increasingly frustrated, adding that the actress finally arrived at 10 p.m. and spent most of the time seated, dancing to her popular songs for barely 10–15 minutes, interacting with the audience with activities like guessing dialogues.

Another wrote, "Worst show one can ever go to, least worried about the audience time. 3 hours late and then full of lame talks." A third user said, "This show was horrendous!!!! False advertising it should have been called an interview with madhuri."

Another shared, "I left at 11:05 pm as I had work the next day. I honestly don’t know if it was the organisers or her who decided she’d come at 10 pm. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience’s time."

As of now, Madhuri Dixit or her team have not yet responded to the controversy.

