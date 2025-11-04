'Paid To Cry...': Mridul Tiwari & Ashnoor Kaur Expose Saiyaara's 'Fake PR' On Bigg Boss 19, Fans Suspect BIG Rivalry

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Bigg Boss Colors TV, Aneet Padda)

Bigg Boss 19 Exposes Fake PR: There have been several twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the previous episode, Malti Chahar mentioned that she knew Amaal Mallik from before. Her statement sparked speculation about whether the two had dated in the past. The recent episode (Monday, November 3), however, has stirred a new controversy. Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur's conversation went viral, allegedly exposing a "fake PR" stunt in Bollywood.

Let’s take a closer look at what happened:

Recently, the romantic film 'Saiyaara' captured everyone's attention. The videos that were going viral during the release of the movie showed the audience crying in the cinema hall while watching the movie. Where many believed it was reality, it has been revealed recently in the Bigg Boss house that the trending emotional clip of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film might be a PR stunt.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Mridul, Ashnoor, and Gaurav Khanna were talking about Saiyaara. While talking about the movie, Gaurav said, "Maine ye film nahi dekhi, pata hai? (I haven't watched this film, do you know?)" To this, Mridul replied, "Achi baat hai (Good that you haven't watched)." Gaurav then talked about watching the reel of Saiyaara, where people were crying in the theatre.

He asked Mridul during the conversation, "Was that true?" Calling everything fake, Mridul said, "Mai tumhe sach batau, ye tak kaha gaya tha logon se ki tum ja ka ye sab karna (Let me tell you the truth, people went so far as to ask you to do all this)." Listening to this, Gaurav Khanna surprisingly reacted, "Kya baat kar raha hai?"

The alleged 'Fake PR Stunt' of Saiyaara was exposed when Ashnoor called the viral crying video of the movie a "PR stunt."

Later Gaurav asked Ashnoor whether Saiyaara is worth watching. Ashnoor labeled the movie a "one-time watch." However, she mentioned that the movie doesn’t have any moments that would make you cry.

Many believe that Colors TV would have opted to edit this part. But they decided to air it, revealing the PR stunts of Bollywood.

Reacting to the revelation, a user tweeted on X, "So people were literally paid to cry for a movie? Guess I just saved myself from fake tears and a wasted ticket." Another questioned, "But why makers did this?? Saiyaara movie ko q tora."

Another user claimed, "Yrf & Jio studios ki rivalry hogi maybe thats why they aired it." Another suspected, "But yeh chij air karne se woh log legal trouble mein aa sakte hai without any strong evidence you cannot blame anyone."

Check out how netizens reacted:

So people were literally paid to cry for a movie? 💀

Guess I just saved myself from fake tears and a wasted ticket 😂🎟️#Saiyaara #BiggBoss19 — Rajanikant Soni (@rajani1203) November 3, 2025

Yrf & Jio studios ki rivalry hogi maybe thats why they aired it — Malay (@heyy_malay) November 3, 2025

But why makers did this?? Saiyaara movie ko q tora😭😂 — S W A G Y🙃💁‍♀️ (@oye_swagyy) November 3, 2025

