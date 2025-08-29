 Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden, Saw My Videos'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden, Saw My Videos'

Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden, Saw My Videos'

Aneet Padda portrayed a woman grappling with early-onset Alzheimer's in Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. Her character loses memories, including those of her love interest, Ahaan. But for Aneet, the film carried a meaning that extended beyond her first feature, one that resonated with her personal life. She said in an interview that her grandfather has Alzheimer's but he recognised her in the film

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Actress Aneet Padda made her Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, portraying a young woman grappling with early-onset Alzheimer's. Her character slowly loses memories, including those of her love interest, played by debutant Ahaan Panday. But for Aneet, the film carried a meaning that extended far beyond her first feature, one that resonated deeply with her personal life.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Aneet revealed that her grandfather is battling Alzheimer’s. "My dadu has Alzheimer's, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He's at a point now where he doesn't remember most things, but I believed in this story because it says, 'Dimaag bhul jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhulta'. That's very true for my dadu," she said.

Read Also
'Movie Tak Baat Pahuch Gayi Aur...': Isha Malviya REACTS To Being 'Replaced' By Aneet Padda In...
article-image

Sharing a heartfelt memory, Aneet added, "He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember much. But he still calls me ‘Heeraput’ or ‘Makkhan’. The last few times I visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him, familiar but unaware of who I am. When my film released, he couldn’t go to the theatre since he’s bedridden. So my parents showed him videos, and he smiled, saying, ‘Heeraput’ and ‘Makkhan di movie.’ That was very special."

Aneet has become the talk of the town after the success of Saiyaara, which smashed all records at the box office.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates Medal Winners And Launches New Sports Projects
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates Medal Winners And Launches New Sports Projects
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark
‘Disgusting, Disgraceful’: BJP Reacts to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘Amit Shah’s Head Should Be Cut Off’ Remark

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara completed over 40 days in theatres, and the film has shattered all records. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet, it opened with Rs 21 crore at the box office, thus registering the highest first-day figures for a film led by newcomers.

Read Also
'I Am Scared Of What’s Next': Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Fans
article-image

So far, Saiyaara has minted Rs 396.96 crore in India alone. It has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in overseas markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden,...

Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden,...

Varun Dhawan Criticised For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding Pillion After Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja...

Varun Dhawan Criticised For Not Wearing Helmet While Riding Pillion After Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja...

Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Are All Set To Start A Beer Business

Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Are All Set To Start A Beer Business

TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3

TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To...

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To...