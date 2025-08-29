Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden, Saw My Videos'

Actress Aneet Padda made her Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, portraying a young woman grappling with early-onset Alzheimer's. Her character slowly loses memories, including those of her love interest, played by debutant Ahaan Panday. But for Aneet, the film carried a meaning that extended far beyond her first feature, one that resonated deeply with her personal life.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Aneet revealed that her grandfather is battling Alzheimer’s. "My dadu has Alzheimer's, which is why the film was even more emotional for me. He's at a point now where he doesn't remember most things, but I believed in this story because it says, 'Dimaag bhul jaata hai par dil kabhi nahi bhulta'. That's very true for my dadu," she said.

Sharing a heartfelt memory, Aneet added, "He doesn’t remember my name; he doesn’t remember much. But he still calls me ‘Heeraput’ or ‘Makkhan’. The last few times I visited, he was okay with me sitting next to him, familiar but unaware of who I am. When my film released, he couldn’t go to the theatre since he’s bedridden. So my parents showed him videos, and he smiled, saying, ‘Heeraput’ and ‘Makkhan di movie.’ That was very special."

Aneet has become the talk of the town after the success of Saiyaara, which smashed all records at the box office.

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara completed over 40 days in theatres, and the film has shattered all records. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet, it opened with Rs 21 crore at the box office, thus registering the highest first-day figures for a film led by newcomers.

So far, Saiyaara has minted Rs 396.96 crore in India alone. It has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in overseas markets.