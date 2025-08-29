Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh SLAMMED For Touching Co-Star's Waist Inappropriately On Stage; Video Goes Viral

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has come under heavy criticism after a video from a promotional event went viral on social media. The clip shows Singh touching his co-star Anjali Raghav's waist on stage, leaving many users outraged over his behaviour.

According to media reports, the incident took place during the launch of Singh's song Saiya Seva Kare, which also stars Anjali. In the now-viral video, Anjali, dressed in a saree, appears visibly uncomfortable as Singh places his hand on her waist, claiming he was trying to remove something stuck there. He can also be heard asking her to stay still, saying he thought he saw an insect.

Although Anjali smiled awkwardly and did not verbally object on stage, many netizens slammed the actor for touching her without consent. Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the act "inappropriate" and "unprofessional."

Take a look at the video here:

Indian men don't know the concept of Consent.

And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar🤢



This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Imagine what his fans will be learning from him.pic.twitter.com/rPofG2VbOe — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 28, 2025

Reacting to the video, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, "Indian men don't know the concept of Consent. And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar🤢 This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Imagine what his fans will be learning from him."

"When public figures like Pawan Singh normalize misogyny, it trickles down to their audience. This isn’t entertainment, it’s the glorification of rape culture. Consent is non-negotiable, and India desperately needs to learn that," slammed another user.

"When someone idolizes such behavior, it normalizes disrespect. Fans need better role models," another user wrote.

Here's how others reacted:

Pawan Singh thinks misbehaving with a woman on stage makes him a ‘star’? No sir, it just makes you a cheap roadside creep with a mic. 🤢



A pervert with a stage is still just a pervert. 🚮 https://t.co/Qz8L9edru9 — aree_shuklajii (@th_anonymouse) August 28, 2025

इस व्यक्ति का नाम पवन सिंह है जिसको देश के लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद में जाना है।लेकिन इस कृत्य से???



ये लड़की कितनी असहज महसूस कर रही है फिर भी मंच पर एक झापड़ नहीं मार रही पता है क्यों??क्योंकि काम नहीं मिलेगा और वहीं से ऐसे समाज के बलात्कारियों का मन बढ़ता है।भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री… pic.twitter.com/TfoYoJwJDR — Shivam Pandey 🇮🇳❤️ (@ShivamPandey__7) August 28, 2025

भोजपुरी कलाकार पवन सिंह, सार्वजनिक मंच पर साथी महिला कलाकार की कमर को छू कर क्या पता करना चाह रहा था।



साथी महिला कलाकार भी पवन सिंह की इस हरकत का कोई विरोध नहीं करती है उल्टा इस हरकत को देखकर वह भी हँस रही है।

PawanSingh | BhojpuriSinger | BhojpuriActresspic.twitter.com/OyK4xJi3Zd — Ashutosh Krishna ༗ (@IAmKrishnaaX) August 28, 2025

Neither Singh nor Anjali has publicly responded to the controversy so far.

Singh is also a playback singer, and politician, often referred to as the "Power Star" of Bhojpuri cinema. He gained fame with the hit song Lollypop Lagelu, which became a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Singh has starred in several successful Bhojpuri films, earning a massive fan following. He was last seen in the film Jio Meri Jaan which released in 2024.