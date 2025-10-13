 'I Hang My Head In Shame...': Javed Akhtar Criticizes 'Respect And Reception' Taliban Foreign Minister Got In India
On Saturday, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and he received a grand welcome there. Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Monday, took to X to criticize the 'respect and reception' that Muttaqi received in India.

Sachin T Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
article-image

Akhtar tweeted, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists (sic)."

He further wrote, "Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their 'Islamic Hero' who is one of those who have completely banned girls education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us (sic)."

While many Bollywood celebs prefer not to share their political opinions, Javed Akhtar is someone who always shares his viewpoint. Till now, no other celeb has shared their opinion about Muttaqi's visit to India.

Amir Khan Muttaqi Hopes For Better Ties With India

During his visit here, Muttaqi stated that he hopes for better ties between India and Afghanistan in future. According to PTI, he said, "We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. I have hopes for stronger ties in the future from the way I was received in Delhi. These visits may be frequent in the near future."

"I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further," he added.

