 'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai

'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai

Javed Akhtar arrived in Mumbai on October 4, 1964, at 19, with just 27 naya paisa. Reflecting on 61 years in the city, he wrote on Saturday, "Went through homelessness, starvation, unemployment, but life has been too kind to me." Expressing gratitude, the 80-year-old said he can only thank his country and all who looked at his work kindly.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar first arrived in Mumbai on October 4, 1964, at the age of 19, with just 27 naya paisa in his pocket. On Saturday, reflecting on his 61 years in the city, he penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for how kind life has been to him.

Javed Akhtar Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "On 4th October 1964 a 19-year-old boy had disembarked at Bombay central station with 27 naya paisa in his pocket. Went through homelessness, starvation, unemployment but when I look at the grand total I feel life has been too kind to me."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run
Read Also
Javed Akhtar Confesses Alcoholism Led To His Failed Marriage With Honey Irani: 'Would Become A Very...
article-image

Born in 1945 in Gwalior, he added, "For that I can not but help but thank Mumbai, Maharashtra, my country and all those who looked at work kindly. Thank you, thank you so much."

Javed Akhtar On His Journey

Talking about his journey, Javed told Hindustan Times in 2006 that he slept wherever he could, sometimes on a verandah, sometimes in a corridor, and sometimes under a tree, alongside several other homeless, jobless people like him. "At last, in November 1969, I got some work which in film parlance is called a break," he added.

Javed Akhtar Personal Life

Javed tied the knot with Honey Irani in 1972, and the couple had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Their 11-year marriage ended in divorce in 1984.

Javed blamed alcoholism for his failed marriage to Honey. He said that all the culture he learned in Lucknow did not allow him to use foul language, which caused all the bitterness to be compressed inside him.

He told Mojo Story that he started drinking at the age of 20–21 and stopped drinking when he was 42 years old. Javed said that he could afford a bottle and would drink a bottle almost every night.

Later that year, on December 9, 1984, Javed married actress Shabana Azmi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be...

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be...

'Life Changed From Vanities To Ventilators': Punjabi Actress Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit...

'Life Changed From Vanities To Ventilators': Punjabi Actress Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit...

'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61...

'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61...

'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles &...

'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles &...

Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her...

Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her...