Javed Akhtar Confesses Alcoholism Led To His Failed Marriage With Honey Irani: 'Would Become A Very Nasty Man'

Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani got married in 1972 and share two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. However, the couple's 11-year marriage ended in divorce in 1984.

Javed blamed alcoholism in a recent interview with Mojo Story for his failed marriage to Honey. He said that all the culture he learned in Lucknow did not allow him to use foul language, which caused all the bitterness to be compressed inside him.

However, when he would drink all the barriers would break. "I would become a very nasty man and would use foul language. I used to become another person. It was unhealthy, irrational and causing problem to many people. It impacted my marriage with Honey. If I was a sober and responsible person, the story would have been different," he said.

He said that he started drinking at the age of 20–21 and stopped drinking when he was 42 years old. Javed said that he could afford a bottle and would drink a bottle almost every night.

Javed disclosed that he hasn't had "a sip of champagne" since he made the decision to give up alcohol one day.

Honey maintains a cordial relationship with both her ex-husband Javed and her present spouse, actress Shabana Azmi, whom he wed on December 9, 1984, following their divorce.