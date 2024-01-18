'Shor Mat Karo': Irritated Javed Akhtar Scolds Paps Outside Anil Kapoor's House For Noisy Birthday Wishes (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 79 on Wednesday and to celebrate his birthday, actor Anil Kapoor threw a grand bash at his residence. As the excited paps wished Akhtar on his birthday and asked him to pose for pictures, he was seen getting visibly irritated, and it ended with him giving the paps a earful.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Akhtar can be seen reaching Anil Kapoor's residence along with wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi. As soon as they reached the location, the excited paparazzi hounded them in a bid to click as many photos of the couple as possible.

At the same time, they also wished the legendary lyricist a happy birthday, and it was in the middle of this commotion that Akhtar lost his cool for a moment. "Shor mat karo," an irritated Akhtar was seen telling the paps, before stepping away from them and finally posing with Shabana.

The paps too toned down their excitement and as the birthday boy posed, they sang the birthday song for him, which managed to bring a smile on his face.

He was seen thanking everyone for their love before proceeding inside with Shabana and their friends.

Read Also Anil Kapoor Hosts Birthday Bash For Javed Akhtar At His Mumbai Residence, See Pics

The families of Anil Kapoor and Javed Akhtar share quite a close bond for many years now. On Wednesday, among those who were seen attending Akhtar's birthday bash were Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, among others.

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Ashutosh Gowariker also dropped by to wish the veteran a happy birthday.