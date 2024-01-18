Anil Kapoor Hosts Birthday Bash For Javed Akhtar At His Mumbai Residence, See Pics 

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded birthday bash for veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday night.
Javed, who turned 79, arrived at the bash along with his wife Shabana Azmi. The paps stationed outside the location wished him a happy birthday.
The lyricist's son Farhan Akhtar along with his wife Shibani Dandekar attended the party in matching beige outfits.
His daughter Zoya Akhtar came with her mother and Javed’s first wife Honey Irani.
Anil's co-star in several films and popular actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also marked attendance in a yellow outfit.
Anil's brothers Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also marked their presence at the bash.
In one of the pics, Javed Akhtar along with Farhan, Zoya, Anil, and Boney Kapoor is seen posing in front of the paps.
Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja also arrived in style for the celebration.
Director Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the party the party on Wednesday.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!