PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Temple With Malti Marie To Seek Blessings As She Turns 2

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently marked the second birthday of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Don' actress shared a series of snapshots from the celebration.

She captioned the post, "She is our miracle. And she is 2," followed by a red heart and joined hand emoticons.

In the first picture, little Malti could be seen dressed in a white dress and donning a huge garland. She completed her look with a green bindi.

One of the images captured Malti sporting heart-shaped sunglasses at her birthday bash. 

Another showcased Priyanka, from the 'Bajirao Mastani' fame, cradling Malti while a pandit conducted a puja in front of a Goddess deity for her well-being. 

Husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra were also present for the temple visit, praying for their daughter.

Subsequent photos revealed the family enjoying a beach outing with their dog and partaking in a cozy dinner date, encapsulating precious moments.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

