Inside Photos From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Marie's Smurf-Themed Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | January 17, 2024
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl Malti Marie turned two on January 15, and the proud parents threw her a grand birthday bash on Tuesday
PeeCee and Nick threw a Smurf-themed birthday party for their little one and were all smiles as Malti enjoyed her special day
Malti looked like the cutest button in a pink frock with red and pink hearts all over it
Doting dad Nick twinned with Malti in a pink hoodie and he left no stone unturned to make his daughter's birthday a memorable one
Malti's uncles also made sure to participate in the little princess' birthday party and the boys were seen having their own fun
The elders were seen having the time of their lives as they let their inner child loose, thanks to Malti
The little one even had a Smurf-themed cake and it cannot get any cuter than this!
Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old".
Thanks For Reading!