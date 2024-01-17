Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Party Hard In Mumbai

January 17, 2024

The cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday evening to party hard after the success of their film

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were all smiles as they posed for the cameras and their joy was evident on their faces

Ananya Panday exuded girl next door vibes in a striped mini bodycon dress

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked charming as ever in a black tee and pants, complete with an green jacket

He also flaunted his brand new Range Rover car worth over Rs 2 crore

Adarsh Gourav kept it casual yet classy in his all-black avatar

Producer Zoya Akhtar flashed her pretty smile as she arrived at the bash wearing all white

Anya Singh, who plays a key role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, looked chic in a lacy black corset top and red leather skirt

The entire team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is basking in the success of their films and they were seen thanking their fans for all the love

The film released on Netflix in December 23 and it has been lauded by both fans and critics alike

