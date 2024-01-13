Ananya Panday Turns Retro Queen In Blue Crystal Jumpsuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 13, 2024

Ananya Panday recently attended Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh's birthday and wore a stunning outfit.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, wore a blue shimmery jumpsuit.

Ananya Panday turned retro queen as she wore a blue crystal jumpsuit from the clothing brand Itrh.

Ananya Panday's blue jumpsuit featured a halter neck and flared bottoms.

Ananya Panday wore a matching blue hairband to give a retro look.

Ananya Panday wore a pair of silver rectangular earrings from Swarovski and heels from Jimmy Choo.

Ananya Panday's makeup look consisted of blue shimmery eye-shadow, rosy-cheeks and pink lipstick.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Panicked at the disco."

