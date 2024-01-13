Shehnaaz Gill Wishes Fans On Lohri With Goofy Photos

By: Sachin T | January 13, 2024

Actress Shehnaaz Gill turned all goofy as she wished her fans a Happy Lohri on Saturday

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos from her impromptu car photoshoot

Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a violet suit with beige dupatta and she flaunted her no makeup look in the pictures

She struck some quirky poses and expressions for the camera as she extended her love to her fans

"Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!" Shehnaaz captioned her post

The actress marked her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

