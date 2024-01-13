Triptii Dimri Oozes Glam In ₹1.53 Lakh Gown With Risque Thigh-High Slit

By: Sachin T | January 13, 2024

The nation's current crush, Triptii Dimri, made heads turn on Friday night as she attended an event in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress oozed glamour as she arrived at a fashion event wearing a ruffled lemon yellow gown

Triptii flaunted her curves in the Cult Gaia Micola gown, which had a risque thigh-high slit and a dramatic trail

If you want to get your hands on the gown, let us tell you that it is worth a whopping Rs 1,53,500 as per the official website

Triptii, who has become an overnight sensation with her small yet impactful role in Animal, flashed her million-dollar smile and made everyone skip a beat

She looked like the ultimate diva as she sashayed down the 'grey carpet' and posed for the paparazzi

On the work front, Triptii will be next seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

