Shilpa Shetty Makes A Bold Fashion Statement In Thigh-High Slit Satin Skirt & Bodysuit

By: Sachin T | January 12, 2024
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in Mumbai on January 12 amid the promotions of her upcoming web series Indian Police Force
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked stunning in a ruosh satin skirt with a thigh-high slit
She paired the blue skirt with a sleeveless black bodysuit and black strappy high heels
Shilpa left her hair loose with middle partition and opted for minimal makeup
She accesorised her look with earrings, a thin bracelet and matching finger rings
The 48-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs
Shilpa is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly combines elegance with trendsetting styles
From red carpet events to casual outings, Shilpa's fashion choices reflect a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary flair
Shilpa's fashion choices are often admired for their grace, attention to detail and the ability to make a statement with every look she carries
