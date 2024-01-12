Shilpa Shetty Makes A Bold Fashion Statement In Thigh-High Slit Satin Skirt & Bodysuit

By: Sachin T | January 12, 2024

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in Mumbai on January 12 amid the promotions of her upcoming web series Indian Police Force

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress looked stunning in a ruosh satin skirt with a thigh-high slit

She paired the blue skirt with a sleeveless black bodysuit and black strappy high heels

Shilpa left her hair loose with middle partition and opted for minimal makeup

She accesorised her look with earrings, a thin bracelet and matching finger rings

The 48-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs

Shilpa is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly combines elegance with trendsetting styles

From red carpet events to casual outings, Shilpa's fashion choices reflect a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary flair

Shilpa's fashion choices are often admired for their grace, attention to detail and the ability to make a statement with every look she carries

Thanks For Reading!

Naga Chaitanya's BTS Photos From The Sets Of Thandel
Find out More