Naga Chaitanya's BTS Photos From The Sets Of Thandel

By: Sachin T | January 11, 2024

The makers of Naga Chaitanya's Thandel shared several behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the upcoming film

In one of the photos, Naga Chaitanya is seen wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants

Another picture shows him wearing a purple shirt and smiling while talking to someone on phone

The movie is a patriotic action flick, featuring Naga Chaitanya in an entirely new and exciting avatar

In fact, the actor has already garnered immense admiration and love from his fans

In November 2023, the makers unveiled the first look of Thadel, providing a sneak peek into the movie's setting and characters

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, presented by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu, the film laos features Sai Pallavi

