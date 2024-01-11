Naga Chaitanya's BTS Photos From The Sets Of Thandel

By: Sachin T | January 11, 2024
The makers of Naga Chaitanya's Thandel shared several behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the upcoming film
In one of the photos, Naga Chaitanya is seen wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants
Another picture shows him wearing a purple shirt and smiling while talking to someone on phone
The movie is a patriotic action flick, featuring Naga Chaitanya in an entirely new and exciting avatar
In fact, the actor has already garnered immense admiration and love from his fans
In November 2023, the makers unveiled the first look of Thadel, providing a sneak peek into the movie's setting and characters
Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, presented by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu, the film laos features Sai Pallavi
