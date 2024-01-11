Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Dreamy Wedding Album

By: Sachin T | January 11, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan exchanged vows with husband Nupur Shikhare in a dreamy white wedding in Udaipur on January 10

Ira was walked down the aisle by her father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta

Aamir was seen sharing a cute moment with his daughter as he fixed her veil

Nupur was all smiles as his mother walked him down the aisle

Ira exuded Disney princess vibes in her white wedding gown and she channelled her goofy self on camera

Nupur, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige tux

The bride was caught glowing as she danced with her husband and her father

The wedding was every bit dreamy and fun and the bride and groom were all smiles as they read out their vows

They sealed the deal with a kiss as the guests showered all the love on the newlyweds

