Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif Poses With Vijay Sethupathi In Black Lace Dress; Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 10, 2024
On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the makers of Merry Christmas hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif, the lead actress of Merry Christmas, arrived in a black bodycon lace midi dress at the screening,.
Vicky Kaushal turned a cheerleader to his ladylove Katrina Kaif as he arrived at Merry Christmas' screening in Mumbai.
Pari Sharma, who plays a child actress in Merry Christmas was also seen at the screening of her movie.
Sanjay Kapoor looked sharp in a black suit.
Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor also made an appearance.
Shanaya Kapoor arrived in all-black outfit to support her father Sanjay Kapoor.
Ananya Panday arrived in a white anarkali suit.
Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with The Archies wore a pastel pink outfit.
Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend and The Archies star Vedang Raina was also seen.
Katrina Kaif's close friend, actress Neha Dhupia arrived to watch Merry Christmas.
Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh wore a stunning outfit at the screening.
Chunky Pandey wore a pink sweatshirt for Merry Christmas' screening in Mumbai.
Four More Shots Please! actress Sayani Gupta donned a min skirt and an oversized T-shirt.
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon arrived with her boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben.
Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang kept it casual at the screening.
Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar in Anupamaa, was also seen at the event.
Wamiqa Gabbi arrived in a little black dress.
