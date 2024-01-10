Malaika Arora Looks Like A Bombshell In Anita Dongre's ₹3.1 Lakh Embroidered Mini Dress & Jacket

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 10, 2024

Malaika Arora is an OG fashionista of Bollywood and often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices.

Malaika Arora, who is currently seen as a judge on dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wore a stunning outfit recently.

The embroidered mini silk blue dress worn by Malaika Arora was from Anita Dongre which costs ₹1,30,000, according to the official page's website.

Malaika Arora also wore a maroon and black jacket from Anita Dongre which is priced at ₹1,80,000, it is said to be inspired by the nocturnal life of the forest.

Malaika Arora's mini dress features zardozi, mirror, thread and sequin embroidery.

For accessories, Malaika Arora for a chunky silver necklace with kada bracelets

Malaika Arora chose centre-parted open tresses and opted for an ultra-glam makeup look which consisted of a metallic pink eyeshadow and a glossy peach lip.

To complete her look, Malaika Arora wore a golden metallic pumps

