Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: HOT Pictures Of The Age-Defying Actor 

By: Sachin T | January 10, 2024
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan who served body goals ever since his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai 24 years ago, turns 50 today.
Born on January 10, 1974, Hrithik is the son of veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.
Over the years, Hrithik has been labelled as the “Greek God” of Bollywood for his looks.
His hazel green eyes and a ripped physique have earned him a loyal fanbase.
Hrithik keeps up with his fans’ expectations and works extremely hard to maintain good health.
For his upcoming film Fighter, Hrithik underwent a major physical transformation.
Not to mention, the actor is also being lauded by netizens for embracing his wrinkles.
Hrithik is one-of-a-kind. There’s none like him and will probably never be.
