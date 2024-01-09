Step Inside Hrithik Roshan's Nautical-Themed Mumbai House: From Sea-Facing Living Room To Open Gym

By: Sachin T | January 09, 2024
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan owns one of the most lavish properties in Mumbai -- a sea-facing residence in the posh Juhu area
The entire house has been designed with a nautical theme and keeping in mind Hrithik's love for fitness
The house has a vast living room, which has monkey bars installed so that he can just 'hang' there with his kids
With a view to die for, Hrithik has set up his gym in the open, where the actor is seen working out with the vast blue waters right in front of his eyes
Hrithik's study has been put together by the actor himself and it has an entire wall full of books and artefacts reflecting his thoughts and life
The house has not one but numerous cozy corners, all of them with large windows, allowing the sea breeze to waft in
Throughout his house, Hrithik has walls and artefacts with quotes written on them. "If there has ever been a phrase or a quote that has helped me navigate and make important decisions in life, then I have made sure to keep those words around me, either on frames or walls or stones," he said
The actor also has a telescope placed in his balcony, perfect to gaze at the stars at night over the vast Arabian sea
In Hrithik's own words, the house is way more than just a set of walls. It is a safe haven for him and his kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan
In an earlier interview, Hrithik had stated how he hates clutter and has placed each and every thing in his house with a clear thought in his mind
Thanks For Reading!