Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor-Director

Bollywood actor, director and singer Farhan Akhtar turned a year older on January 9. Farhan is known for his versatility in the entertainment industry. On his birthday today, take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the multi-talented star

Bandra Bungalow - Farhan had reportedly purchased the property for Rs 35 crore in 2009. The bungalow is near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. It has a vast 10,000 sq ft area

The 50-year-old actor is also the proud owner of Porsche 718 Cayman GTS which costs a whooping Rs 1.6 crore

Farhan owns a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT which is worth nearly Rs 1 crore in India

In March 2023, Farhan and his actress-wife Shibani Akhtar bought a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV for nearly Rs 1.24 crore

According to several media reports, Farhan also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D worth Rs 88 lakh and ML350 CDI costing Rs 66.97 lakh. He also has a Land Rover Range Rover

Khandala farmhouse - Named Sukoon, the property is the second residence of Farhan Akhtar's parents - Javed Akhtar and his second wife Shabana Azmi

It may be mentioned that the farmhouse was Shibani and Farhan's wedding venue. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022

