Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor-Director

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024
Bollywood actor, director and singer Farhan Akhtar turned a year older on January 9. Farhan is known for his versatility in the entertainment industry. On his birthday today, take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the multi-talented star
Bandra Bungalow - Farhan had reportedly purchased the property for Rs 35 crore in 2009. The bungalow is near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. It has a vast 10,000 sq ft area
The 50-year-old actor is also the proud owner of Porsche 718 Cayman GTS which costs a whooping Rs 1.6 crore
Farhan owns a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT which is worth nearly Rs 1 crore in India
In March 2023, Farhan and his actress-wife Shibani Akhtar bought a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV for nearly Rs 1.24 crore
According to several media reports, Farhan also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D worth Rs 88 lakh and ML350 CDI costing Rs 66.97 lakh. He also has a Land Rover Range Rover
Khandala farmhouse - Named Sukoon, the property is the second residence of Farhan Akhtar's parents - Javed Akhtar and his second wife Shabana Azmi
It may be mentioned that the farmhouse was Shibani and Farhan's wedding venue. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022
Thanks For Reading!