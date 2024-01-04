Deepika Padukone's Top 10 Beauty Secrets

By: Sachin T | January 04, 2024
Actress Deepika Padukone is known for her flawless beauty and radiant skin. She often follows beauty routines to maintain her appearance and shares the same with her fans. On her birthday today (January 5), take a look at the practices that the Jawan actress incorporates into her routines:
Healthy Lifestyle - Deepika emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. It also contributes significantly to overall well-being and can positively impact skin health
Mindfulness & Stress Management - Stress can have a significant impact on skin health. Deepika practices as well as advocates mindfulness techniques or activities that help manage stress
Hydration - Staying hydrated is crucial for good skin. Deepika focuses on drinking plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated and to flush out toxins from body
Apply sunscreen - Protecting the skin from the harmful effects of the sun is crucial. The actress uses sunscreen regularly to prevent premature aging and reduce the risk of skin damage from UV rays
Champi - In one of her interviews, Deepika revealed that she still oils her hair regularly and that works out well for her. She uses coconut oil
No sleeping with makeup - Deepika prioritises removing makeup before bedtime. Sleeping with makeup can cause clogged pores, trapping impurities that may result in the development of acne, pimples and blackheads
Ice on face - In an Instagram post, Deepika disclosed her skincare routine, which involves washing face with cold water and applying ice for a "quick pick-me-up." It helps reducing puffiness and diminishes signs of aging and enhances natural glow
Use face tools - In one of her videos, Deepika was seen using a facial roller. This device helps proper blood circulation on the face
Skincare routine - The actress follows the ‘cleanse, hydrate and protect’ routine. She washes her face with a cleanser, hydrates it with a suitable moisturiser and finally protects it with sunscreen
Diet - A well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, and antioxidants is a must for Deepika
