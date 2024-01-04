Katrina Kaif Wears ₹2.83 Lakh Dress For Merry Christmas Press Conference

By: Sachin T | January 04, 2024

Actress Katrina Kaif is all set to star in the upcoming film, Merry Christmas, and a press conference for the same was held in Mumbai on January 4, Thursday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by her co-star Vijay Sethupathi at the press conference

Resonating with the title of her film, Merry Christmas, Katrina opted for a red floral collar dress

In case you want the dress for yourself as well, let us tell you that the Alessandra Rich silk dress is worth a whopping Rs 2,83,500

Vijay, on the other hand, kept it casual in a zipper t-shirt and pants, with his chunky eyeglasses

Merry Christmas has been directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame

After several delays, Merry Christmas is finally set to hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024

Thanks For Reading!

Kriti Sanon Exudes Girl-Next-Door Vibes In ₹1.82 Lakh Jacket At Mumbai Airport
Find out More