Kriti Sanon Exudes Girl-Next-Door Vibes In ₹1.82 Lakh Jacket At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | January 04, 2024
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning after celebrating the New Year with her sister Nupur Sanon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Sanon sisters were all smiles as they posed for the paps for the first time in the new year and were seen exchanging greetings
The sisters kept it casual in a jeans and tops, and both of them had light jackets on themselves to beat the early morning chills
Kriti was at her casual best in a baggy jeans and black crop top, and she completed her look with an edgy varsity jacket
The jacket from the collection of Dolce & Gabbana is priced at a whopping Rs 1.82 lakh
Nupur, on the other hand, channelled her inner Barbie in a pink blazer
Both the sisters glowed sans makeup as they landed in the city and geared up to dive headfirst into work
