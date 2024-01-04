Sonam Kapoor's Dreamy Lehenga Is Perfect Blend Of Minimalistic & Festive Fashion

By: Sachin T | January 04, 2024
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor woke up and spread positivity on Thursday morning with her heartfelt post and dreamy photos
She shared a slew of photos on her social media handle, posing in an elegant golden lehenga
The lehenga, which is adorned with a heavily embroidered golden border, is the perfect blend of minimalistic fashion with traditional festive couture
She paired her lehenga with chunky golden chandbalis and tied her hair back in a neat bun
Along with the photos, Sonam also penned an inspirational note, asking new mothers to take it slow and go one day at a time
"It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing," she wrote
