Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Glamorous Diva In Red Cut-Out Midi Dress On Koffee With Karan 8

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 03, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8.
Photo Via Instagram
Janvi Kapoor will be accompanied by her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her Bollywood debut with The Archies.
Ahead of the episode's premiere, Janhvi Kapoor shared new pictures in a stunning red satin midi dress and we are all hearts!
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi Kapoor's red satin draped midi dress is from Rasario and is priced at ₹1,63,305, according to the official website.
Janhvi Kapoor's sleeveless hot red ensemble also featured a thigh-high front slit.
Janhvi Kapoor paired her dress with Maison Ernest's patent leather heels which costs ₹ 45,018.
Janhvi Kapoor captioned the photos, "huggies and kissies and koffeee."
Janhvi Kapoor kept her makeup subtle but went for a dramatic eye look while wearing a nude lip shade.
Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a mini yellow strapless dress.