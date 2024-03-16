 Javed Akhtar On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Comment On Mirzapur: 'He Couldn't Find My One Film, So Went To Farhan Akhtar's Serial'
Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier said that people will puke if they watch Farhan Akhtar's production Mirzapur.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier criticised Farhan Akhtar's production, Mirzapur, and said that people will puke after watching the series. "The series is full of abuses, and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?" he told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Javed Akhtar has now reacted to Sandeep's remarks on Mirzapur once more. He told Mojo Story that he felt honored and that Vanga had responded to him.

However, in 53 years of his career, Sandeep could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, or one song that was objectionable; thus, he had to go to Farhan's office and find a TV serial that was neither acted, directed, nor written by Farhan.

"His company (Excel Entertainment has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuchh bhi nahi nikaal paye? What a shame," Javed added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Javed is currently writing the lyrics of Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol.

Sandeep, on the other hand, has Spirit and Animal Park.

