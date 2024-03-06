VIDEO: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Goes Bald At Tirumala Temple In Tirupati, Offers His Hair After Animal’s Success

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is enjoying the massive success of his latest directorial, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol, among others. It became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

On Wednesday, Sandeep headed to Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. He was seen sporting a bald and clean-shaven look, which indicated that he had offered his hair at the temple. According to a report in Indian Express, Vanga's offering came after the massive-hit success of Animal.

Check out the video:

As he made his way out from the temple, he was asked about the next film he was working on, to this, Vanga said Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead. In the video, the director was seen wearing a navy blue kurta, he had a pink scarf wrapped around him.

Spirit will be co-produced with Sandeep by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Sandeep also announced Animal's sequel Animal Park. Talking about it, Ranbir shared some exciting updates about the project and during a conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor revealed that Sandeep had one or two scenes ready, which are very exciting.

"But now because of the success of part one, I think he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, darker, and complex. Sandeep Reddy can do anything," added Kapoor.