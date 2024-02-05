Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On Animal: 'I Like Her Performance'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is enjoying the success of Animal, which was released in December 2023. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Ever since its release, Animal has been facing criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. Several celebrities also criticised the film including Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep revealed that Ranaut's negative review does not make him feel 'bad.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked if he would like to work with Kangana in the future, he said, "If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don't mind. I don't get angry also."

He added, "If Kangana has done the same thing that is anti-misogyny in films or if she is commenting on that, I will say, 'Hey, listen, you should also check yourself.' But I don't remember what she has done in response to what she has commented on Animal. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and so many other films."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut responded to a fan, and wrote on X with mentioning the film's name, “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.”