 Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On Animal: 'I Like Her Performance'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On Animal: 'I Like Her Performance'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On Animal: 'I Like Her Performance'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a recent interview talked about working with Kangana Ranaut.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is enjoying the success of Animal, which was released in December 2023. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Ever since its release, Animal has been facing criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. Several celebrities also criticised the film including Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep revealed that Ranaut's negative review does not make him feel 'bad.'

Read Also
Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Javed Akhtar Criticising Animal: 'Did He Tell The Same Thing To His Son...
article-image
Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'
article-image

When asked if he would like to work with Kangana in the future, he said, "If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don't mind. I don't get angry also."

He added, "If Kangana has done the same thing that is anti-misogyny in films or if she is commenting on that, I will say, 'Hey, listen, you should also check yourself.' But I don't remember what she has done in response to what she has commented on Animal. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and so many other films."

Read Also
'Anupama Chopra Is Deeply Jealous': Kangana Ranaut REACTS After Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says His Wife...
article-image

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut responded to a fan, and wrote on X with mentioning the film's name, “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On...

Aamir Khan Is 'Ready' To Act Again, Says Willing To Do 'Age-Appropriate' Romantic Films: 'Can't...

Aamir Khan Is 'Ready' To Act Again, Says Willing To Do 'Age-Appropriate' Romantic Films: 'Can't...

Sushant Divgikr CONFIRMS Relationship With Australian-Based Bengali Boyfriend, Says 'Want An Indian...

Sushant Divgikr CONFIRMS Relationship With Australian-Based Bengali Boyfriend, Says 'Want An Indian...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Javed Akhtar Criticising Animal: 'Did He Tell The Same Thing To His Son...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Javed Akhtar Criticising Animal: 'Did He Tell The Same Thing To His Son...

'He's Out, Will Celebrate His Sweep': Killer Mike's Attorney On Rapper's Arrest At Grammys After...

'He's Out, Will Celebrate His Sweep': Killer Mike's Attorney On Rapper's Arrest At Grammys After...